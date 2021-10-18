West Bengal: 'TMC goons were threatening my son', says father of murdered BJP youth wing leader

Kolkata: BJP called for eight hours strike in North Dinajpur after the party's youth wing district president Mithun Ghosh was killed by allegedly by the TMC goons.

According to the deceased BJP leader’s father, the alleged Trinamool Congress goons had been threatening them to leave the saffron camp and defect to the TMC.

“From last few weeks the TMC goons were threatening my son to change the party and since he didn’t change he was shot dead,” claimed the BJP leader’s father.

According to poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-Pac sources, BJP is out again spreading lies and fake news.

“BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on October 18 irresponsibly tweeted alleging that Trinamool Congress workers shot a BJP worker in Uttar Dinajpur. However, according to the IC of Itahar Police Station, the incident had nothing to do with Trinamool Congress and those who killed the BJP leader were his acquaintances Sukumar Ghosh and Santhosh Mahanto alias Mukhia,” said the sources.

However, Itahar Police Station IC said, “BJP leader Mithun Ghosh along with the identified people had dinner and went to Ghosh's house. Ghosh reportedly took out his firearms to show it to Sukumar Ghosh and Santosh Mahanto. Around this time, Sukumar Ghosh accidentally fired the gun and Mithun Ghosh got shot in the stomach.”

Meanwhile, police have already arrested Santosh Mahanto and are on the lookout for Sukumar Ghosh.

