West Bengal: BJP takes out protest rallies against communal violence in Bangladesh

Kolkata: Demanding immediate arrest of the alleged culprits who are torturing Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, West Bengal BJP took out protest rallies across the state over the violence in Bangladesh.

Former Union Minister and Raiganj MP Debasree Chowdhury who was seen protesting in south Kolkata said that those organizations that spread ‘peace’ are being attacked in Bangladesh.

“Organizations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission are known for spreading peace and helping others in the hour of need and now unfortunately the devotees of such organizations are being attacked in Bangladesh. Hindus there without reason are being heckled. The democracy in Bangladesh is being broken,” said Chowdhury.

BJP leader Sajal Ghosh and state vice-president Ritesh Tiwary while protesting in North Kolkata’s Shyambazar area were arrested by the police.

“We want the arrest of those who have been continuously attacking Hindus in Bangladesh for which we are protesting but the Kolkata police instead of cooperating with us are arresting and harassing us,” said Tiwary.

Notably, from vandalizing Durga idol to burning 20 Hindu villages, the Hindus have been facing tremendous violence in Bangladesh ever since Durga Puja. On one side when Bengalis in India were engrossed with Durga Puja, on the other hand, the Hindus of the neighboring country had to bid adieu to the Goddess in the middle of the festival as the idols and pandals were completely vandalized.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday visited a temple with few other MLAs for the safety of the ‘Sanatani’ in Bangladesh.

Later, a delegation led by Suvendu met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee killed by a mob.

“We BJP MLAs have won through Hindu votes and we are obliged to them and we will safeguard them. The Deputy High Commissioner had asked us to give the complaint in writing. TMC is silent as their supremo is afraid of losing their vote bank but BJP won’t be silent and we will go till the last end to save the Hindus as hurting religious sentiments won’t be tolerated,” said Suvendu.

However, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy alleged that BJP is politicizing the Bangladesh issue.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:27 PM IST