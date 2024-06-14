West Bengal: TMC Announces Candidates For 4 Assembly Bypoll Seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday had announced candidates for four by-poll seats, including two turn-coat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

At Bagdah constituency Madhuparna Thakur, daughter of Mamata Bala Thakur has been given ticket, at Raiganj Krishna Kalyani, at Ranaghat (Dakshin) Mukutmani Adhikari and at Maniktala Supti Pandey, wife of dead veteran politician Sadhan Pandey.

Talking to the media, TMC Raiganj candidate Krishna Kalyani said, “In the last three years I have done my work as an MLA. It is almost complete. The Chief Minister’s 74 welfare schemes have been beneficial for people.”

Notably, Krishna Kalyani won the 2021 Assembly election under BJP’s ticket and after winning he defected to the TMC. Recently to contest the Lok Sabha constituency he had resigned from the MLA post and also got defeated by the saffron camp’s Kartik Paul.

Ranaghat (Dakshin) TMC candidate Mukutmani Adhikari is also ‘hopeful’ about his victory this time. Adhikari won the 2021 election under BJP’s ticket and then defected to TMC and also contested Lok Sabha election and lost to BJP’s Jagannath Sarkar. At Bagdah Madhuparna Thakur is given a ticket and she is also a member of Thakurbari in Bangaon.

“It is a surprise for me. I did not know initially. People started calling my mother. When the party has given us an opportunity, we will make up for the losses. Matua Bhaktas are with us. We will do developmental work for the Matuas,” said Madhuparna.

Incidentally, Madhuparna’s mother Mamata Bala Thakur is TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP. After Sadhan Pandey’s death the Maniktala Assembly constituency was vacant for the last two years and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has given ticket to the dead politician’s wife.

After getting the ticket Supti Pandey said that she will work for the people under that constituency the way her late husband used to do. Four Assembly constituencies are going to polls on July 10 and the counting is scheduled on July 13.