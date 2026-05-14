West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules: 6 Months Jail Or ₹1,000 Fine Under New Regulations

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Kolkata: The BJP-led West Bengal government has issued a new notification stating that no animal, including cows, bulls, buffaloes, or calves, can be slaughtered without a fitness certificate from authorised local officials and a government veterinary surgeon.

The move makes it mandatory for individuals to obtain an official fitness certificate before cattle or buffaloes can be slaughtered anywhere in the state, according to NDTV.

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According to authorities, the step is aimed at strengthening enforcement against illegal slaughter and tightening oversight of cattle trade operations.

Key rules:

No person shall slaughter any animal (bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves, and castrated buffaloes) unless a certificate declares it fit for slaughter.

Any violation can lead to up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. All offences are classified as cognizable.

The certificate must confirm that the animal is over 14 years of age and no longer useful for work or breeding, or has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, deformity, or an incurable disease.

The notification also prohibits slaughter in any open public place, which means animals cleared for slaughter can be slaughtered only at municipal slaughterhouses or other facilities identified by the local administration. It also prohibits slaughter in any open public place.

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Where to get certification?

The Chairman of a Municipality or the Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti, along with a government veterinary surgeon, will issue the certificate with reasons recorded in writing. If a certificate is refused, the affected person can appeal to the state government within 15 days.