West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Declared At wbchse.wb.gov.in; Direct Link Active At 11 AM

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The Class 12 results have been made public by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). At a press conference, the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results were announced. The WB 12th result link will go up at 11 a.m. The official websites result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in allow students to view and download their results.

Students must submit their date of birth and valid roll number in order to view the West Bengal 12th grade results for 2026. The board will also publish the list of Class 12 exam toppers by stream after the announcement of the WB HS Result 2026.

The names of rank holders together with their test scores, percentages, and ranks will be included in the list of West Bengal High School toppers.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Website to check the result

wbchse.wb.gov.in

result.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official websites for the WBCHSE results.

Step 2: Select the "WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" link from the webpage.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your registration information, date of birth, or roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard.

Step 6: For future reference, download the tentative marksheet and print it out.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To check and view the West Bengal High School results on DigiLocker, follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Enter your registered cellphone number to log in.

Step 3: Use the OTP that was delivered to your phone to confirm.

Step 4: Navigate to the education or "Issued Documents" area.

Step 5: Choose the option for West Bengal Higher Secondary results.

Step 6: Type in your roll number and any other necessary information.

Step 7: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via App

Students can use the app to check the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026 by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Play Store.

Step 2: Launch the "WBCHSE Results 2026" application.

Step 3: Open the application and navigate to the login screen.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will display the West Bengal Higher Secondary results.

Step 7: Examine the outcome and save a screenshot for later use.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Details like the student's name, roll number, total marks, grades, and qualifying status (Pass, Fail, or Compartment) are all included in the West Bengal Board High School Result.