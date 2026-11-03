West Bengal Tiger Captured In Assam After Being On The Run For A Month | X - jayanta_malla

Guwahati, November 3: The forest officials from both West Bengal and Assam on Tuesday captured “Dooars Rani”, a three-year-old tigress that travelled nearly 100 km from West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve into Assam, ending a cross-border operation to track and rescue the big cat after a month.

The tigress was captured at Gelaguri Gaon, around 10 km from Kokrajhar town in the Bodoland Territorial Council, after joint forest teams finally managed to corner her following repeated attempts to evade them.

The tigress had crossed the Sankosh river on October 23 and entered Raimona National Park, apparently in search of a suitable territory.

A commendable example of inter-state coordination and collective commitment to wildlife conservation! BT1, the tigress from West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve, has been safely captured in Assam following a coordinated operation involving forest teams from West Bengal and BTR, with support from the district administration, police and local communities.Released into the wild at Buxa on 2 October 2026, BT1 travelled over 100 km into Assam, eventually reaching Raimona National Park in the Bodoland Territorial Region. From 23 October, she continued moving through forested landscapes before approaching human settlements in Kokrajhar, making timely intervention essential for the safety of both the tigress and nearby residents.What followed was a carefully coordinated effort across state boundaries. Forest officials from West Bengal and Assam worked together to track her movements, assess the situation and ensure her safe capture.Wildlife does not recognise administrative boundaries, and incidents like these remind us why cooperation between states is so important for conservation, particularly in landscapes where animal movement extends across protected areas and human settlements.My heartiest congratulations to the forest teams of West Bengal and Assam, the district administration, police personnel and local communities whose cooperation made this operation possible.BT1 is safe, and that is what matters most.An important example of how inter-state coordination can deliver meaningful outcomes for wildlife conservation.@CMOfficeAssam @assamforest — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) November 3, 2026

Tigress Spotted Near Assam Village

After entering Assam, she was first spotted near Hatigarh village, where she had killed three domesticated pigs and four piglets, according to forest officials.

As the reports were received by the forest department, the BTC, led by EM Jems Basumatary, immediately took all precautions. The DFO of Kasugaon Range, Mustafa Ahmed, camped at the Raimona National Park and monitored the rescue operation smoothly without any disturbance to human populations since October 23.

Forest Teams Deploy Elephants And Excavators

West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Oraon, who was present at the site, said the teams deployed four elephants and several excavators to surround the tigress, but she repeatedly outwitted them.

“Today, we searched for her for two hours straight but couldn’t find her. When we finally spotted her, we barricaded the area with elephants and excavators, but still she managed to outwit us. Finally, our officers managed to corner her,” Oraon told reporters.

The capture brought relief to the teams after days of tracking the radio-collar-tagged tigress across Assam.

Her movements prompted a coordinated effort by the forest departments of both states to track and capture her.

NTCA Clears Tigress Capture Operation

The operation intensified on Tuesday, with the Assam Forest Department preparing excavators and tranquiliser guns after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) cleared the capture plan.

The Kokrajhar district administration also declared a five-kilometre radius around Gelaguri village a prohibited zone, citing potential risks to human life and livestock and concerns that public gatherings could obstruct the operation.

Minister Thanks Assam For Cooperation

With the tigress finally cornered, Oraon expressed gratitude to the people and authorities in Assam for their assistance, saying the team had received extensive cooperation throughout its search.

“Today, we will get our Dooars Rani home,” he said.

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“I want to thank the people of Assam for their immense cooperation. We travelled for so many days in Assam, and the administration and the Forest Department helped us every way they could,” he added.

Tigress Previously Released Into Buxa Reserve

The tigress was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve and released into Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2 by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari as part of efforts to establish a resident tiger population in the reserve.