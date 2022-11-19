e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Teen held after video of minor being forced to eat earthworm goes viral; was promised Rs 5 for the act

West Bengal: Teen held after video of minor being forced to eat earthworm goes viral; was promised Rs 5 for the act

The family members saw the viral video and inquired about the incident from the child. The offender is also below 18 years of age.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Teen held after video of minor being forced to eat earthworm goes viral; was promised Rs 5 for the act | Representative pic/ Pixabay
Follow us on

The police in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday arrested a teenager for forcing a nine-year-old boy to eat earthworm, filming the act and uploading the video on social media.

The arrested youth, Subhash Burman, who is also below 18 years of age, is a resident of Rajganj block in Jalpaiguri district. It is learnt that the incident took place a couple of days back, and the matter came into limelight after the offender uploaded the video on social media on Friday night.

Minor victim promised Rs 5 for eating worms

The minor victim, who is also a resident of Rajganj block, had gone to play at a field with his friends. Burman, who was also present there, lured the victim with the promise of giving him Rs 5 if he ate an earthworm. When the victim refused, Burman threatened him and also assaulted him, following which the victim consumed the earthworm.

Initially, the family members of the victim were unaware of the incident. But after the video went viral, they questioned the minor boy who narrated the incident.

The family members then informed the police who arrested Burman. Since the offender is also below 18 years of age, he will be tried at a juvenile court.

Read Also
Odisha shocker: After viral video of girl student being forcibly kissed, another ragging incident at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Teen held after video of minor being forced to eat earthworm goes viral; was promised...

West Bengal: Teen held after video of minor being forced to eat earthworm goes viral; was promised...

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam at BHU; UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails initiative

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam at BHU; UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails initiative

Election Commission gets new Commissioner with former bureaucrat Arun Goel's appointment

Election Commission gets new Commissioner with former bureaucrat Arun Goel's appointment

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Shraddha Walkar's hometown in Maharashtra

US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

US cites PM Modi's example while defending Saudi prince’s immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit