West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Files FIR Against CM Mamata Banerjee Over 'Provocative' Threats

CM Mamata Banerjee (left) Suvendhu Adhikar (right) | File Photos

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had threatened that she will open previous cases of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and will put at least eight leaders in jail and also alleged that they had put four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in jail, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had written a email at Hare Street police station asking them to treat it as a FIR against Mamata Banerjee.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that this should be the last 'provocative' speech of Mamata Banerjee.

Suvendhu Adhikari threatens CM Mamata

"If police doesn't do the needful then I will move both Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court. This should be her last provocative speech," said Adhikari who had attached a video of the speech with his email.

I have emailed my complaint to the Officer in Charge of the Hare Street Police Station, requesting him to lodge an FIR against the Chief Minister for the comment she made yesterday at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.



Earlier this day taking to X, Adhikari wrote, "I have emailed my complaint to the Officer in Charge of the Hare Street Police Station, requesting him to lodge an FIR against the Chief Minister for the comment she made yesterday at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. She threatened, by taking a vow on behalf of her party to arrest eight of our (BJP) people. As the Netaji Indoor Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of Hare Street Police Station, I have emailed my complaint to the authorities of the concerned PS. I hope the Police would take appropriate action against her for intimidation and threatening to misuse Administrative Authority.

If the Police refuse to register the FIR, I will wait for 72 hours and then approach the ACJM Court requesting to take cognisance of the complaint." TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that the one who is 'FIR named is lodging FIR against the Chief Minister'.

Meanwhile, Adhikari in a video message had also urged even non BJP supporter's to join Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on November 29.

The West Bengal BJP on Saturday had also launched the theme song of the rally.