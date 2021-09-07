West Bengal: Students of Jadavpur and Presidency University protest for free COVID-19 vaccines

Kolkata: Students of Jadavpur University and Presidency University on Tuesday protested threatened if the students are not given free COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the protesting students the campus’ are closed for a long time for which their studies are getting hampered.

“Studies are getting hampered and if the gates are not opened immediately then the students will go for bigger protests. The students should also be given free COVID-19 vaccines immediately so that they can attend physical classes,” claimed Debarati of Jadavpur University.

Notably, a symbolic protest was done last month by both Jadavpur University’s students and teachers outside the campus where they were seen taking part in physical classes.

Incidentally, teachers of Jadavpur University have written to education minister Bratya Basu demanding that research scholars who are vaccinated to be ‘allowed on campus immediately as lab-based classes cannot be taken online’.

Students of Presidency University were also seen climbing up the gates of the varsity as the gates were locked. The Presidency University students also demanded the college be opened immediately.

According to West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh the TMC government is not functioning properly in vaccinating the people of West Bengal.

