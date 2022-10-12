West Bengal: State govt likely to felicitate Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona for her performance in Carnival

Will Sourav Ganguly or his wife Dona get Rajya Sabha nomination? |

Kolkata: Amidst political slugfest over the replacement of Sourav Ganguly from the president post of BCCI, the state government is likely to felicitate his wife Dona Ganguly and her groups’ performance in Durga Carnival on October 8.

It may be noted that Dona who was hospitalized due to chikungunya was discharged from the hospital a day before the carnival.

According to political analysts, there should not be any ‘politics’ over this decision as Dona is an established Odissi dancer and had also won several accolades before.

It may be recalled that no sooner did former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly got replaced from BCCI president, post political slugfest started in the state between BJP and TMC.

While some raised a question if Ganguly got replaced as he didn’t join BJP, TMC said that Ganguly got replaced but Jay Shah remained the secretary of the board.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Ganguly is ‘pride of Bengal’ and that he should not be replaced.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that he was not aware that anyone had asked Ganguly to join the saffron camp.

Ahead of the Assembly election, last year speculation was high that Ganguly might join BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this year during his visit to Kolkata in May was seen having dinner at Ganguly’s residence. On the other hand, Ganguly and his wife are always seen at different programs of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, Ganguly had kept himself away from politics.