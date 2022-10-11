West Bengal: War of words continue between BJP and TMC over replacement of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter

Kolkata: No sooner did former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly get replaced from BCCI president, post political slugfest started in Bengal between BJP and TMC.

While some raised questions if Ganguly has got replaced as he didn’t join BJP, TMC said that Ganguly got replaced but Jay Shah remained the secretary of the board.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Ganguly is ‘pride of Bengal’ and that he should not be replaced.

“Everyone knows what Sourav Ganguly is and he is the pride of Bengal. Just because Jay Shah is the son of a heavyweight BJP leader he maintained his post and Ganguly got replaced. They (BJP) speak of family politics and now another BJP leader’s son (Arun Dhumal) also got a place in the board,” said Ghosh.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that he was not aware that anyone had asked Ganguly to join the saffron camp.

“The TMC is just politicizing the matter. In every case, change happens. When Ganguly became the president, TMC didn’t recommend their name nor had shown their happiness. Ludo and carrom players are now thinking that they can play in the Olympics. TMC had also not done anything for versatile football players,” alleged the BJP national vice president.

CPI (M) Leader Ashok Bhattacharya said that ‘political interference’ should not be done in sports.

“Long back when I met Ganguly personally, I requested him not to join politics. Sports should be free of politics. If there is any political ploy behind the development then it is shameful,” claimed Bhattacharya.

It may be recalled that ahead of the Assembly election last year speculation was high that Ganguly might join BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this year during his visit to Kolkata was seen having dinner at Ganguly’s residence. On the other hand Ganguly and his wife are always seen at different programmes of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, Ganguly had kept himself away from politics.

