West Bengal: State government to hold discussions on 'serious' COVID-19 situation

Kolkata: State government to hold a cabinet meeting virtually on Thursday. According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi is likely to discuss the present covid situation with all the ministers.

“Due to the rise in the Covid cases the state government has decided to keep the meeting in a virtual mode so that all the ministers residing at districts can also attend the meet. Apart from other development issues Covid issue will be the prime concern in the meeting,” said the Nabanna sources.

Meanwhile, several doctors and nurses and also police officials were tested Covid positive even on Wednesday.

According to health department sources, over 100 doctors and nurses were affected in National Medical College and NRS hospital.

“Over 100 doctors and nurses from National Medical College and NRS are affected. Over 50 doctors are affected in Jalpaiguri Medical Hospital. Not just doctors, 86 Kolkata police and 76 state police are also tested covid positive. 13 CBI are also tested positive,” said the health department sources.

The health department sources also confirmed that at least 50 officials from the health department are also Covid -19 positive.

However, according to the State Health department total 14022 is affected across the state in the last 24 hours out of which 6170 is affected from Kolkata. In Kolkata the positivity rate in Kolkata is 23.37 percent. In the last 24 hours the state had recorded 17 new deaths. After Kolkata, North 24 Parganas stands second with 2740 new cases.

According to CBI sources, the central agency will operate with 40 per cent work force and steps are also being taken to sanitize the CBI offices in CGO complex and Nizam Palace.

Meanwhile, from 25 the containment zones in Kolkata on Wednesday were increased to 48.

Bhawanipore police station was barricaded after 30 police officials from the entire police station were tested positive. OC of Beniapukur police station and Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar Supratim Sarkar also tested covid positive and in home isolation.

Dr. Suman Poddar claimed that he also tested positive and if this rate continues then there won’t be any doctors available to treat patients.

Incidentally, the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) got indefinitely postponed after several Bengali actors who are part of the KIFF committee tested positive.

BJP national president JP Nadda also canceled his two days visit to Kolkata due to the rise in pandemic.

