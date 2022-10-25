e-Paper Get App
West Bengal SSC scam: CBI files charge sheet against 12

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 12 people in reltion with the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) scam.

According to the press statement issued by CBI, charge sheet has been filed against the then Advisor of WBCSSC; then Chairman, WBCSSC; then President of Adhoc Committee at West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; then Assistant Secretary, WBCSSC; two former Programme Officers, WBCSSC and six private persons before the Special Judge, Alipore (West Bengal).

“It was found that the said accused including public servants/private persons entered into conspiracy with one another in order to extend undue advantage of giving appointment to the unqualified candidates to the posts of Assistant Teacher of class IX and X in secondary & higher secondary schools across the West Bengal through 3rd RLST (NT), 2016, after expiry of panel.

"Four charge-sheeted public servants including then Advisor, WBCSSC; then Chairman, WBCSSC; then President of Adhoc Committee at West Bengal Board of Secondary Education; then Assistant Secretary, WBSSC and two private persons, are presently in Judicial Custody,” read the statement.

Earlier on September 30, a total of 16 names were mentioned in the CBI charge-sheet, including former TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee.

Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23, after several crore in cash was recovered from several residences of his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.

