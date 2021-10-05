West Bengal: Slugfest between BJP-TMC over Visva Bharat University continues

Shantiniketan: The slugfest between the BJP and the TMC remained unabated after TMC district president Anubrata Mandal claimed that the ‘intoxication habits of the students’ of Visva Bharati University would make Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore die again.

Addressing a program, Mandal said, “Rabindranath Tagore would commit suicide after seeing the way students of Visva Bharati University gets intoxicated. It is a complete disgrace.”

Slamming Mandal, West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majuumdar said that Mandal has no right to comment on Tagore and malign Tagore.

Notably, Visva-Bharati University started by Nobel Laureate Tagore is a central varsity and has always been in a contradictory situation and it increased after Bidyut Chakraborty became the vice chancellor of the central varsity.

Recently, after a brawl between the students and teachers according to varsity sources the BJP central leaders had called Bidyut to submit the report of the university.

It can be recalled that the TMC leaders and workers had always claimed that the VBU’s VC works at the behest of the saffron camp and political activities were also seen in the central varsity during the poll campaigning of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

In the recent past without naming anyone, Bidyut Chakraborty had even called Anubrata ‘Bhahubali’, countering which Anubrata called him ‘mad’.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:02 PM IST