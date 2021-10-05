'Lakhimpur Kheri incident sad, but what happens in West Bengal is..': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju targets Mamata Banejree govt

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed grief over the violence which broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district on Sunday and assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will take action in the matter. However, citing the violence, the Union Minister targeted Trinamool Congress led government in West Bengal over the incidents of violence in the state, accusing the chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party of planning and promoting violence.

“What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri is a sad incident and the state government will take action on it. But in West Bengal, violence is prompted with planning by the TMC and the state government. There is no comparison between what is happening in Bengal and other incidents,” Rijiju, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rijiju said that no comparison can be established between what is happening in West Bengal and other places.

Yesterday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata Banerjee of making the state into a killing hub.

“Mamata Banerjee is an opportunist. She made Bengal a killing hub. 55 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal,” Adhikari told ANI on Monday.

Eight people, including four farmers' protesting against the Centre's farm laws, were killed in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

