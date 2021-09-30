Watch Video: PM Modi praises Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's dance skills amid traditional merrymaking in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter praising Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's dancing skills after the latter shared a video from his visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Kazalang village. The now viral clip shows several individuals including the Minister of Law and Justice shaking a leg to a rhythmic drum beat.

"During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju had tweeted.

"Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh," applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not just Prime Minister Modi, Twitter as a whole has been rather impressed with the Union Minister's impromptu dance. "Sir, Dil Jeet Lete Ho. Waah. Spent years in NE states. Love the warmth of the people," exclaimed one Twitter user.

"It's so nice to see a Law Minister of India is maintaining the tradition & not bothered to be privileged. I am wondering that you are not yet lost after being on chair of Minister. You may be setting up precedent that politicians are not God they are like us common man. Hats off," cheered another.

"Every MP or MLA must dance like this everyday for 5 mins. Happy heart n body will take happy decisions," urged another.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:34 PM IST