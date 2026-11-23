The Supreme Court has ordered additional appellate tribunals and faster hearings to address pending voter exclusion appeals in West Bengal | Representational Image

New Delhi, November 23, 2026: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to increase the number of appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal in consultation with the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The top court directed that the appeals against deletions of voters, especially from assembly constituencies where civic body polls are scheduled, be prioritised.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the tribunals to segregate appeals into two categories, those challenging the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of names.

It said that appeals challenging voter inclusions did not require the same degree of urgency and could be taken up subsequently.

It also directed the poll panel to identify suitable premises at different locations across Kolkata to facilitate easier access to the appellate tribunals and expedite the disposal of pending appeals.

It said that appeals concerning voters falling within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation should be given preference.

Pending Appeals And Voter Deletions

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that around 38 lakh appeals had been filed, of which only about one lakh had been disposed of.

He said that approximately 93 per cent of the appeals against deletions have been decided so far and inclusions have been ordered.

Bhushan said that the figures demonstrated the need for expeditious adjudication, particularly in view of the large number of pending appeals.

He also pointed out that more than two lakh voters in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area had allegedly been excluded from the electoral rolls and that their appeals were pending.

He further said around 22 lakh appeals remained pending and urged the bench to consider allowing them to vote in upcoming civic body polls.

Tribunals To Be Increased

Justice Bagchi said that constituencies where elections were scheduled to take place could be given priority.

He also suggested that the number of tribunals be increased and that their locations be made more convenient for litigants, in consultation with the chief justice of the high court.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for another set of petitioners, also raised concerns over the pendency and composition of appeals, questioning the legal basis for certain appeals filed by the Election Commission.

The bench said it was inclined to issue interim directions to streamline the appellate process and ensure that voters challenging their exclusion received priority.

Court Limits Scope Of Proceedings

Bhushan also raised concerns that individuals whose names had been deleted from the electoral rolls could face difficulties in accessing other civic entitlements, including ration from the public distribution system.

Justice Bagchi, however, clarified that the proceedings before the top court were confined to the electoral rolls and the adjudication of appeals arising from the SIR exercise.

The bench said that such pleas may be raised before the High Court.

19 Appellate Tribunals Formed Earlier

In March this year, the poll panel, in pursuance of the apex court’s direction, had formed 19 appellate tribunals to hear disputed case appeals rejected by the judicial officers.

Around 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand were deployed to deal with approximately 60 lakh claims and objections arising from the revision exercise.

The appellate tribunals are hearing cases against deletion and inclusion in the state’s electoral rolls post SIR.

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The top court was hearing petitions seeking measures to streamline and expedite the disposal of appeals before appellate tribunals constituted to adjudicate grievances arising from the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

On August 25, the apex court had directed the EC to furnish details of pending and disposed-of appeals, including a segregation of cases filed by voters challenging their exclusion or inclusion in the electoral rolls.

It had also asked the poll panel to indicate how many additional tribunals would be required to ensure time-bound adjudication.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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