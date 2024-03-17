 West Bengal: Sikh Community Demands Action Against LoP Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Khalistani Remark
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Sikh Community Demands Action Against LoP Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Khalistani Remark

West Bengal: Sikh Community Demands Action Against LoP Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Khalistani Remark

In the letter to the ECI, the Sikh community has requested a ban of Adhikari from campaigning in the upcoming elections and claimed that the message of Adhikari might hurt sentiments of section of people.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

A section of Sikh community, who are on an indefinite sit-in Dharna outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Kolkata, have written letters to Governor CV Ananda Bose and Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding strict action against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged Khalistani remark.

Letter to ECI

The Khalistani row

It may be recalled that on February 21 after the BJP delegations were stopped by police from entering Sandeshkhali, a Sikh police on duty was seen slamming the BJP delegation that they (BJP) had called him Khalistani.

"You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. I am not saying anything about your religion and even you cannot say anything," police officer Jaspreet Singh was heard saying.

Following this, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had challenged the police officer to prove his claims that a BJP leader had called him ‘Khalistani’.

A section of Sikh community since then has been protesting in front of the saffron camp’s headquarters demanding action against Adhikari.

