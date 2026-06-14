West Bengal Signature Forgery Case: Abhishek Banerjee Reaches CID Headquarters For Fresh Interrogation

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee |

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reached the CID headquarters in Kolkata on Sunday for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged forgery of the signatures of MLAs for the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

CID Calls Banerjee Again For Questioning

According to CID officials, the sleuths were not satisfied with the replies of the Diamond Harbour MP during his interrogation last week and hence summoned him again.

"Banerjee has been asked to provide some specific documents in connection with the case," a CID officer said.

Kunal Ghosh Also Summoned

The CID has also summoned TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh for questioning on Sunday, and there is a possibility that the two leaders may be made to sit face-to-face for interrogation, an officer said.

Ghosh is scheduled to appear before CID officers at Bhaban Bhawan around 3 pm.

How The Controversy Began

On May 6, TMC legislators met at Banerjee's Kalighat residence and proposed the name of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of the Opposition.

Legislators present at the meeting reportedly expressed support through a show of hands.

Questions Raised Over Signatures

The formal proposal was not immediately submitted to the Assembly. Following the swearing-in of TMC MLAs on May 13 and 14, the Assembly Secretariat sought a resolution from the party naming its nominee for the post.

A fresh meeting was held on May 19, following which a document carrying signatures of 70 legislators in support of Chattopadhyay was submitted to the Assembly.

Questions were subsequently raised after discrepancies were allegedly noticed between signatures appearing on different documents submitted by TMC MLAs.

Read Also TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Seeks Time From CID In Signature Forgery Case

FIR And CID Probe Followed

The matter eventually led to the registration of an FIR and a CID probe.

The state investigating agency has already questioned several legislators in connection with the case and is continuing its inquiry into the alleged forgery.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)