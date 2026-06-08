TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Seeks Time From CID In Signature Forgery Case | X @ians_india

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday had sought time from state CID over the signature forge incident.

Notably, Banerjee is in the national capital to attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting along with TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, after Banerjee had failed to appear before the CID, CID officials on Monday were seen visiting Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat road in south Kolkata and asked him to be present at Bhabani Bhawan on June 9.

Earlier the sleuths have mentioned that they have already interrogated 13 TMC MLAs over this signature scam and also that three legislators have reportedly claimed that the signatures appearing against their names were ‘fake’.

A document in connection with the appointment of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition, Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as Deputy Leaders of the Opposition, and Firhad Hakim as Chief Whip were submitted in the Assembly following which the ‘fake’ signature scam surfaced.

Following complaints of two TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, a complaint by the Assembly’s principal secretary was registered at Hare Street Police Station under provisions related to criminal conspiracy and following Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s affirmation a CID probe had started in this regard.