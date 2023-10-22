West Bengal Shocker: Drunk Youth Hacks Mother To Death, Injures Father After Argument In Jalpaiguri; Accused Arrested

Drunk Youth Hacks Mother To Death, Injures Father | Representative pic

Kolkata, October 22: In a shocking case, a youth hacked to death his mother and critically injured his father in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday at a time when the entire town was celebrating Maha Saptami, the first day of the ongoing four-day Durga Puja festival.

The aged father, who was also attacked by the son with a sharp weapon, was admitted to a local hospital in an extremely critical condition. The victim was identified as Chobi Nag and her husband, who was admitted to the hospital, is Malay Nag. The killer-son Samartho Nag is currently in police custody. He will be presented at a vacation court on Sunday only, where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

Locals told the police that the son came back home from a local Durga Puja pandal on Saturday night, apparently in an inebriated state. Soon a quarrel followed during which the son attacked his parents with a sharp weapon.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the wounded to a local hospital. There the mother was declared dead and the father was immediately admitted for treatment.

The police have started investigating what prompted the son to act in a heinous way against his own parents. The investigating officials suspect that probably some financial reasons were behind the crime.