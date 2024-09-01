West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Once again, a disturbing incident involving a minor has come to light in a hospital in West Bengal. This time, a case of molestation involving a 13-year-old girl in the CT scan room at night by a hospital employee has been reported at Howrah Hospital.

According to reports, the accused, a temporary employee in the CT scan department of the hospital, has been arrested by the police following a complaint.

The video of the incident has also been shared by many on social media. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul shared the video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), criticising the state government by stating that "Mamata Banerjee's government has failed to protect women at every level."

In a shocking incident at Howrah Hospital, staff members were caught red-handed attempting to commit a heinous act with a minor girl patient in the CT scan room. This appalling incident reflects the dire state of women's safety in hospitals across West Bengal. When even hospitals… pic.twitter.com/vXgfeasJFZ — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) September 1, 2024

According to reports, the 13-year-old girl, a resident of Shibpur, was admitted to Howrah Hospital on August 28 due to pneumonia. On Saturday night, she was taken for a CT scan. After the scan, the girl came out crying and sought help from a relative of another patient.

Upon seeing her daughter crying, the girl's mother, who was waiting outside, rushed to her. When the girl's mother confronted the accused, more people gathered at the scene.

In the viral video, the mother of the girl can be heard saying that the accused kissed her daughter in the CT scan room and even tried to take off her pants. When the victim's mother asks her what happened, the sobbing girl says that he took off her pants and asked if she had watched such (pornographic) videos.

"When I started screaming, he threatened to inject me," she says in the video.

The video shows the CT scan operator denying the allegation by swearing on his mother's life.

After being informed, the victim's family and relatives arrived at the hospital and staged a protest in front of the hospital. They even reportedly attempted to assault the accused.

The Howrah police, who arrived at the scene, rescued the accused, Aman Raj, from the angry mob. The police then arrested the accused based on the family's complaint. The police stated that an investigation is ongoing and that strict action will be taken after the investigation is complete.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a similar case of molestation was reported in Birbhum, West Bengal, where a patient molested a nurse at a health center. The police have arrested the accused patient in that case.