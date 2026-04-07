 'West Bengal set for 'parivartan', infiltrators to be deported': Union Home Minister Amit Shah
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HomeIndia'West Bengal set for 'parivartan', infiltrators to be deported': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

'West Bengal set for 'parivartan', infiltrators to be deported': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said political change is inevitable in West Bengal and vowed that a BJP government would deport infiltrators. He accused Congress of enabling illegal immigration in Assam’s Barak Valley and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah also highlighted BJP’s focus on protecting regional identity and credited Narendra Modi for language recognition.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
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'West Bengal set for 'parivartan', infiltrators to be deported': Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X

Patharkandi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that a 'parivartan' is inevitable in West Bengal, and said once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries.

Addressing an election rally here, he also claimed that the Congress gave shelter to illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley, making them "predominant" in Sribhumi, Silchar and Cachar districts.

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He alleged that the Congress opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.

"A 'parivartan' (change) is inevitable in West Bengal. Once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators from Assam, Tripura and Bengal will be sent back to their countries," Shah said.

He asserted that the BJP is committed to "protecting 'Jaati' (community) 'Maati (land) and 'Bheti' (foundation) in Assam".

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Shah claimed that the BJP changed the name of Karimganj to Sribhumi, but ''how will those with roots in Italy know what the significance of the name change is?"

He was alluding to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared both Assamese and Bengali as classical languages," Shah said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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