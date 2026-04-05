PM Modi Urges Bengal Voters To Resist TMC Intimidation, Promises Fear-Free Elections | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the voters of the state not to get afraid if Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s alleged goons try to intimidate them during elections.

Addressing a public rally at North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Modi said that after the 2026 Assembly elections, ‘fear will go out of Bengal’.

“No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. On one side there is fear of cut money and syndicates of TMC and on the other side people will have to trust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which can accelerate development in the state. TMC has cheated the people of Bengal. After May 4, justice will be done to every sin committed by TMC goons,” said Modi.

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The Prime Minister had also mentioned that the central government had called for a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17 and 18 to get bills passed for implementing the Women’s Reservation Act.

“After Brigade rally in Kolkata, people of Cooch Behar have shown that they are ready to bring in change in the state. Central government has enacted a law to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal get the benefit,” further added Modi.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to protect EVM machines as she feels that the central force can insert chips inside the machines.

“Check all EVM machines thoroughly. Booth agents should also check the EVMs thoroughly. After voting, under the watch of CRPF and central forces, they might enter the strong rooms and change the machine, so we need to keep strict surveillance,” mentioned Mamata.