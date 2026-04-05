VIDEO: PM Modi, Amit Shah Attend Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Disha’s Wedding In Delhi

The wedding of Disha, daughter of Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, turned into a high-profile gathering as prominent leaders and celebrities marked their presence in Delhi.

Among the distinguished guests was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the ceremony and extended his blessings to the newlywed couple, Disha and MJ Sudarshan, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

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Several senior political leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, were also present at the grand ceremony. The event witnessed participation from notable personalities across politics, entertainment, and sports, making it a star-studded affair.

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Devendra Fadnavis also attended the wedding, where he congratulated the couple and interacted with other dignitaries present at the venue.

Following the celebrations, Rajat Sharma shared pictures from the ceremony featuring Prime Minister Modi and his family on social media, expressing gratitude for his presence at the special occasion.

The grand wedding not only celebrated the union of the couple but also brought together some of the most influential figures from across the country under one roof.