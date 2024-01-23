West Bengal: RSS Chief & CM Mamata Banerjee Commemorates Birth Anniversary Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose | IANS and Twitter

Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed by both Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Addressing the RSS workers at Barasat, Bhagwat said 'dharma' doesn't discriminate between anyone.

What the RSS chief said

"Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had dreamt of a society that is free of oppression and is founded on the principles of equality (samata). Dharma does not discriminate between anyone," said Bhagwat. Referring to Bose, Bhagwat further mentioned that even after so many years of freedom, dreams of Bose is yet to get fulfilled.

"Bose wanted to have a nation founded on the principles of equality. He knew his dream will not get fulfilled in his lifetime. We will have to fulfill his dreams now. He gave selfless service to the nation and also new that he well have to start from a scratch after he resigns from the Congress. He (Bose) also allowed the opposition wings to continue working as he was aware that even they were fighting in the interest of the nation," further added the RSS chief.

Mamata slams BJP for not announcing January 23 as national holiday

Meanwhile, observing Bose's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata's Red Rod slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government for not announcing January 23 as a national holiday.

"I have urged from the central government for several years to announce this day as a national holiday. They can give holiday for political gains but not for Netaji. Before coming to power BJP has promised to look into the mystery of Netaji but after coming to power they had forgotten him. We did not get to know what happened to him," added Mamata.

Senior CPI (M) leader Biman Bose said that they had written both central government and state government to declare January 23 as 'Desh Prem Diwas'.