West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Leads 'Harmony Rally' In Kolkata On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

ANI

Kolkata: Following the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee took out 'Harmony' rally in Kolkata touching Kali temple, mosque, church and gurudwara.

Addressing at the gathering at Park Circus Maidan in central Kolkata, Mamata said that ahead of elections 'some people play politics with religion'.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ht4SF8c1XK — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

BJP divides Hindu votes: Mamata

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) divides Hindu votes and some Muslim leader has been created that divides minority votes. BJP calls me Mumtaz Begum. In the name of NRC people died. I took out protest rallies and had stopped NRC. No other party dared to do anything today but I had the courage to take out a rally on this day," said Mamata.

Mentioning the history of the Babri Masjid demolition, the TMC Supremo added,"I went to Jyoti Basu (former WB Chief Minister) to see if he needed any help. I went to both Hindu and minority areas and served both the communities. I was alone on streets when violence broke out on the day of Babri demolition. This is the actual history that everyone should know."

Mamata slams BJP for being anti-woman

Slamming the saffron camp, Mamata questioned whether they are 'anti-women'

"Sita's name is not taken. Are they anti-women? Without Sita, Ram is incomplete. They never take Sita's name. Without Kaushalya Ram would not have taken birth. I am not against Ram. I believe in every religion and fast both during puja and Ramzan. We should all stay united," further added Mamata.

CPI (M) tries to 'control' INDIA bloc meeting: Mamata

Taking potshots at the CPI (M), the TMC Supremo alleged that in the opposition alliance meeting CPI(M) 'controls' the meeting.

"CPI(M) tries to control I.N.D.I.A. meeting. I have given the name but I will not listen to those with whom I have fought for 34 years. I can fight the BJP but some are not ready to listen to us on seat sharing. They did not make any Madrasas, burial ground and even crematorium here," mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was also in the rally said that 'his religion has not taught him to accept and embrace a place of worship, built over the dead bodies of innocents. There is Ram in Ramzan and Ali in Diwali.'

Meanwhile, the Bengal BJP has taken out rallies and performed pujas across the state. In Kolkata, a Shobhayatra (procession) called 'Akal Bodhan' was taken out by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari where thousands of saffron camp supporters took part amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.