West Bengal: RG Kar Victim’s Mother Files Nomination In Presence Of Smriti Irani

RG Kar Victim’s Mother Files Nomination In Presence Of Smriti Irani | ANI

Kolkata: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Thursday had accompanied Ratna Debnath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and mother of RG Kar rape and murder victim to file her nomination at Barrackpore.

Talking to the media, Irani alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons not only humiliate Ratna Debnath but also harasses her.

“Look at this mother? What is her fault? She had lost her daughter to a heinous crime. This mother of RG Kar victim shows the condition of the women in this state. If TMC actually wants justice then they would have done justice with her daughter,” said the former Union Minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

RG Kar victim’s mother mentioned that she had chosen April 9 to file her nomination as this date has connection with her deceased daughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“My world my daughter came to this world on 9 th and left the world also on 9 th. That is the reason why I had chosen this date. I will fight till the end to get justice for my daughter. In so many days only Sanjoy Rai got arrested and no one else,” mentioned Debnath.

BJP supporters who were present there held posters of ‘Justice for RG Kar’ and also chanted the slogan.