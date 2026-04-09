TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien Alleges CEC Told Him To ‘Get Lost’ During Meeting At ECI

TMC MP Derek O'Brien | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday had alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told him to “get lost” during a meeting at the national capital in ECI’s office.

Notably, the delegation comprised Derek along with TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sagarika Ghose, Menaka Guruswamy, and Saket Gokhale.

“What the CEC told us after a seven minute meeting is to ‘get lost’. We took two-three minutes to give examples of the removal and posting of officers and then submitted the memorandum. We also tried to ask that no acknowledgement was given to the letters sent by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and then we were asked to leave,” complained O’Brien.

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On the other hand, EC sources claimed that O’ Brien had ‘shouted’ at the Election Commission and asked the CEC ‘not to speak’.

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Meanwhile, soon after meeting the TMC delegation, ECI taking X asked TMC to conduct the election in a ‘fear-free, violence-free and inducement-free’ environment.

“Election Commission's Ultimatum to Trinamool Congress Elections in West Bengal this time: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free, Raid-free, Booth and Source Jamming-free will they surely be ECI’s Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress,” read the post.