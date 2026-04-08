West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Move Court Again Over Voters’ Names Deletion | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had filed nomination from Bhabanipur constituency.

After filing the nomination, Mamata expressed her confidence in winning back that constituency against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“From my childhood I have been in Bhabanipur. People are aware of me. Not just ahead of the election but I am with the people of Bhabanipur throughout the year. This is my ‘karmabhumi’. I extend my warm greetings to the people of Bhabanipur. I appeal to everyone to vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC) in all 294 seats. I am hopeful of forming the government again,” said Mamata.

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Speaking about the voters’ names deletion from the electoral rolls, Mamata said that she will again move the court.

“I have gone to the Supreme Court and due to the apex court’s order 32 lakh names have been retained. Fifty-eight lakh voters were deleted in the first phase. I will go to court again for those whose names were deleted. More than 27 lakh voters who are under adjudication are yet to be retained in the electoral list,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

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Countering claims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, LoP Adhikari questioned why is the Chief Minister ‘afraid’.

“She said that there are only 16 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters here in Bhabanipur. She should be happy. This time TMC will lose and she will lose for the second time,” added Adhikari.