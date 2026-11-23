West Bengal Renaming Bill To Be Tabled In Assembly, Says CM Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: After a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that a proposal of renaming West Bengal to ‘Paschim Banga’ in English will be tabled on December 9 during the winter session of the Assembly.

“The winter session of the state Assembly will be held from December 4 to 14. A total of eight bills will be introduced in the Assembly during the winter session. One of the bills will enable a shopkeeper to keep their shops open even during the night,” said Adhikari.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "In English, too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga'. 'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is. We are bringing a resolution to the Legislative Assembly on the 9th; following that, it will go to the Government of India and then to Parliament. The Cabinet has given its approval today, and we will move the resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the 9th. This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen. Instead of 'West Bengal', it will be 'Paschim Banga'." — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Government Announces Measures Against Cow Slaughter

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also announced that slaughtering of cows will be closed in the state.

“I will not allow Gau Mata to be slaughtered in the state. You may interpret our cabinet decision as per your will. A bill will be introduced to strengthen existing legal provisions against the practice. Anyone is welcome to send me suggestions regarding this. Yearly assistance of Rs. 1 lakh will be given to gaushalas to take care of sick and aged cows, as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Asked whether the slaughter will also be banned in the slaughterhouses, the Chief Minister said that slaughterhouses and causing harm to Gau Mata are not the same thing.

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Financial Assistance And Employment Plans Announced

Adhikari also mentioned that eligible young men and women could apply for financial assistance from the state government.

“We are targeting one lakh jobs, and appointment letters to 11000 have already been distributed. Several appointments will be done even in the police. West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) would shift from quarterly to monthly electricity billing from January 2027,” added Adhikari.