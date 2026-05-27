West Bengal Relief Scam Row: Cash Sacks Found Buried In Jute Field Allegedly Linked To TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

A major political controversy erupted in West Bengal after police reportedly recovered multiple sacks filled with cash from a jute field during a search operation allelgedly linked to Dipankar Bhattacharya, a prominent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and chairman of the Baduria Municipality.

The recovery came during an investigation into an alleged relief material scam involving stolen government supplies and suspected financial misconduct.

Suspicious Activity Sparked Investigation

The probe began late Sunday night after residents in the Pura area allegedly spotted heavily loaded vans transporting goods out of a TMC office under suspicious circumstances.

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According social media posts, locals claimed that official documents were being burned outside the premises, raising fears of evidence destruction.

Following tip-offs, police teams raided the party office and a nearby farmhouse.

Thousands Of Relief Tarpaulins Seized

During the operation, authorities reportedly recovered nearly 4,000 government-issued relief tarpaulins believed to have been illegally stockpiled.

Residents accused local officials of hoarding relief materials meant for poor and disaster-affected citizens with the alleged intention of selling them illegally.

Dipankar Bhattacharya Arrested After Brief Manhunt

After initially evading police action, Dipankar Bhattacharya was eventually tracked down and arrested from a secret location by Baduria Police.

Investigators later searched a computer training centre located next to Bhattacharya’s residence, reportedly accessible only through keys controlled by him.

During the search, police allegedly seized Rs 80 lakh in cash along with additional relief tarpaulins.

Authorities also reportedly dug up multiple sacks containing cash from a nearby jute field, significantly escalating the controversy surrounding the alleged scam.

Opposition Demands Detailed Probe

Police have registered several cases against Bhattacharya involving allegations of financial fraud, destruction of evidence and misappropriation of government property.

Investigators are now attempting to trace the source of the seized cash and determine whether other local officials or councillors were involved in the alleged relief scam.