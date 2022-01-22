West Bengal: Rapid Antigen Test to be conducted at Diamond Harbor to celebrate Netaji’s bday

Kolkata: Amidst controversy and criticism from the opposition TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s initiative of 'Diamond Harbor’ model where at least 53000 Covid -19 test were conducted on January 12 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, now Banerjee to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) in his constituency on January 23 to celebrate 125 th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

According to TMC sources, a random RAT will be performed in the entire South 24 Parganas to ascertain the positivity rate in that area.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of the Gangasagar Mela oppositions cried foul against the Trinamool Congress government claiming that after the fair the positivity rate will go up in the state by leaps and bounds.

Incidentally, the doctors also felt that pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela can be a ‘super spreader’ as thousands of pilgrims gather there.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee was heard stating, “Delighted to share that we have been able to pay appropriate tributes to Swamiji by conducting MORE THAN 50 THOUSAND #COVID19 TESTS in Diamond Harbour PC, in a SINGLE DAY. Additionally, in 7 days the positivity rate is the LOWEST among all LS constituencies in Bengal.”

However, BJP IT cell Amit Malviya slamming TMC claimed that the data claimed by Banerjee and the Health Department is not in sync.

“If both, WB Health Dept run by Mamata Banerjee and data put out by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee for 12th Jan are correct, then Bengal tested 18,589 people across 41 LS constituencies of which 21,004 tested positive! 113% positivity rate. Is Mamata downsizing Abhishek?,” read Malviya’s tweet.

