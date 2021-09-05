West Bengal: Professor and student of Visva Bharati University sit on indefinite hunger strike on Teacher's Day

Shantiniketan: The protest at Visva-Bharati University took a new turn on Teachers Day after a student Roopa Chakraborty and a professor Sudipto Bhattacharya sat on indefinite hunger strike 50 meters away from Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty’s residence.

“We have been protesting since August 27 and no one from the varsity is worried. The Vice Chancellor instead of discussing things moved the court for which we have to protest. We will stick to our protest till the rusticated students and teachers are reinstated,” said Roopa.

Earlier this day the students and teachers with flowers tried to meet the VC but the VC refused to grant them entry even inside the house premises.

Notably, after the VC had rusticated three students for three years on August 23 for taking part in a campus protest in January, the students for seven days had kept the VC on house arrest.

Meanwhile, political slugfest was also heard from all the political parties over the central varsity started by Tagore.

It can be recalled that on Friday not just the protesting students were asked to vacate the place but the Calcutta High Court ordered Santiniketan Police Station to immediately remove the blockades and three constables have been deputed in front of VC's house.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:04 PM IST