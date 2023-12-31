West Bengal Prepares For Inauguration Of Jagannath Temple In Digha

Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri | Wikipedia

With three weeks remaining for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, West Bengal is also preparing for the unveiling of a Jagannath temple similar to Odisha's Puri, located in Digha, East Midnapore.

Details of the upcoming temple

The West Bengal government is allocating at least Rs 100 crore over a 20-acre plot to construct a 65-meter-high Jagannath Temple. The temple is being built by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) and is expected to feature marble idols of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balaram.

#WATCH | Last sunset of 2023; visuals from Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/6OZdsX1gPe — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emphasized that the temple not only provides employment opportunities for those involved in its construction but also boosts tourism in the state, allowing visitors to Digha to witness the Jagannath Temple.

Over 200 laborers working round the clock to expedite temple's completion

Sources indicate that over 200 laborers are working round the clock to expedite the temple's completion, aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. WBHIDCO chief Suman Neyogi mentioned that the temple is being crafted from red stones imported from Rajasthan, aiming to replicate the Puri Jagannath temple.

"We don't know from where the stones of Puri temple were brought, but we are trying our best to make the temple of Digha as the replica of Puri Jagannath temple," Neyogi stated.

Priests from Jagannath temple in Puri will be present during inauguration of the Digha temple

Sources also suggest that priests from the Jagannath temple in Puri will be present during the inauguration of the Digha temple. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that the temple will be completed within the next six months and will open for devotees.

Critics, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, took a dig at the alleged temple politics of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari claimed that Mamata is a 'false' Hindu, asserting that while the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is funded by donations from Sanatani Hindus, the Jagannath temple in West Bengal is being constructed using state government funds. Adhikari also alleged that Mamata will not attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 due to her 'appeasement' politics.