West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files three more FIRs, appeals to Calcutta HC for autopsy report of deceased BJP cadre

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday filed three more FIRs pushing the number to 31 FIRs so far in connection to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The CBI on Tuesday also visited Nandigram to investigate the death of BJP cadre Debabrata Maity in post poll violence.

The CBI also visited the spot where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with an accident on March 10 in Nandigram after she was returning from a poll campaign.

The CBI officials were also seen talking to eye-witnesses, police who were on duty during the incident and also the local shopkeepers to investigate the real matter.

Meanwhile, Pralay Pal, BJP Nandigram district vice-president who earlier leaked an audio clip where CM Mamata Banerjee was heard seeking help from him during the election on Tuesday said that no one needs to be worried about the CBI probe as it was an accident and nobody planned to kill the Chief Minister.

Notably, soon after the accident till a couple of days back Mamata alleged that the accident was a ploy of the BJP to kill her ahead of the polls.

However, the CBI also filed an application to Calcutta High Court to supply them with the autopsy report of deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar.

Notably, the two autopsy reports of Abhijit are with the High Court which were not sent to the CBI earlier.

However, the Calcutta High Court also questioned that even though the CBI is functioning, the SIT which the Calcutta High Court had asked to form didn’t get constituted to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, so far the CBI had made two arrests from Nadia’s Chapra on Saturday in connection to post-poll violence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:11 PM IST