West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: 5 Security Personnel Injured In Firing In Sandeshkhali; Crude Bombs & Weapons Recovered - VIDEO

PTI

Sandeshkhali: Massive post-poll violence has reportedly erupted in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, where five police and central forces personnel were shot on Tuesday night. The incident reportedly took place in the Baman Gheri area under Ward No. 14 of Sarberia Agarahati Gram Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station.

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According to preliminary reports, police teams, along with central forces, were conducting a late-night patrol when miscreants opened fire, targeting the security personnel.

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In the attack, the Officer-in-Charge of Nazat Police Station, Bharat Purkait, Rajbari Outpost personnel Bhaswat Goswami, and a woman police officer sustained bullet injuries.

Two CRPF jawans were also shot in the incident. All five injured personnel were rescued and first taken to Minakha Rural Hospital. They were later shifted to various government hospitals in Kolkata for advanced treatment.

The incident has escalated tension across the Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency, with security stepped up amid fears of further escalation.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar orders strict directives

The incident prompted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to issue strict directives to curb the violence. He has ordered all District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and senior officials—including the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of Police, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, and heads of central armed police forces—to remain on continuous patrol.