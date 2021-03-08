West Bengal Polls: BJP cadre protests in Purulia's Baghmundi area as party leaves seat for allied AJSU

Kolkata: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced their candidates for 57 out of 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, some party members remain irked. BJP cadres at Baghmundi in Purulia district cried foul against the central leaders for leaving the Baghmundi constituency to the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The BJP cadres were seen blocking the road in the evening by setting fire to tyres and chanting slogans against the BJP.

According to BJP sources, the agitation was led by the Left Front and Congress alliance just to malign the saffron camp.

TMC Purulia district leader, Joy Bandhopadhyay stated that the BJP is purposely resorting to untoward incidents in a bid to create ‘unnecessary chaos’ in the area.

“The BJP doesn’t have a strong base in Purulia. They are aware that they cannot win this seat. Even while leaving the seat to AJSU, the TMC is sure to mark its victory from this seat,” said Joy.

Notably, the Baghmundi constituency of Purulia district is scheduled to go for polls during the first phase of election on March 27.