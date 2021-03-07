West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee walks the streets of Siliguri to protest LPG cylinder price hike

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday walked on the streets of Siliguri town in North Bengal protesting against the spiraling prices of petroleum products in India by the BJP led Central government.

Carrying a placard of LPG gas cylinder in her hand, she marched along with her women party members and close aides, including MPs Dola Sen, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Slamming the BJP’s claim that TMC is run by ‘syndicate rule’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that in India there is only one ‘syndicate’ that is run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest liar. Everyone knows that in India the only syndicate is run by Modi and Shah. They should first answer the reason for constant price hike of fuel. I’m a street fighter and will remain so. That is why I was walking on the streets today against the price hike of petroleum products,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Chanting slogan of ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play), the TMC supremo urged the people of North Bengal to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Don’t vote for the BJP unless he gives free gas to everyone. Modi talks of change, but that ‘Parivartan’ will happen in Delhi. BJP will lose in all the five states where assembly elections are due. The BJP is selling India’s assets one after the other like BSNL, SAIL, Indian Railways, Air India and earning commission from corporate,” slammed the TMC supremo.

Countering BJP’s claim that the women are ‘not safe’ under the Mamata Banerjee government, the TMC supremo alleged that women are not safe in states which have BJP governments.

Against the price hike of petroleum products, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to hold a rally in Kolkata on March 8.

Notably, in February West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drove an electric scooter while returning from the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’ to protest against the constant price hike of petroleum products.

Taking a jibe on Mamata Banerjee’s protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the rally of Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground stated, “From Nabanna the scooty of Mamata Banerjee after reaching her residence in Bhawanipore dropped at Nandigram (the constituency that the TMC supremo is contesting against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari),” mocked the Prime Minister.

ReplyReply allForward