West Bengal Polls 2026: TMC Releases Election Manifesto Ahead of Assembly Polls - VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: Ahead of the much-anticipated high-stakes battle for the West Bengal Assembly election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the party's poll manifesto on Friday.

CM Banerjee announced her 10 ‘Protigya’ or big promises for West Bengal to keep the “wheels of development moving forward in the fourth term of her government."

Positioning the manifesto as a people-centric roadmap, Banerjee said the party’s promises aim to counter what she described as growing central interference and protect Bengal’s identity.

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"In every election, we have witnessed various conspiracies since the time the BJP came to power, but this time the conspiracy has crossed all limits. It seems they want to capture Bengal by any means and take control of the state," Banerjee said while releasing the party manifesto.

“These 10 ‘Protigya’ will form the foundation of my governance and serve as the roadmap for the next five years," Banerjee said.

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The TMC has vowed to hike aid under Lakshmir Bhandar by ₹500, taking monthly support to ₹1,500 for general category women and ₹1,700 for SC/ST beneficiaries. It will continue a ₹1,500 monthly allowance for unemployed youth under Banglar Yuba-Sathi, and roll out a ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget to support farmers, including landless farmers.

The manifesto promises to provide every family in Bengal with a pucca house, and every household with access to piped drinking water.

Poll & Result Dates

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes and results to take place on May 4.