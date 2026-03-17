TMC To Contest 291 Seats In Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Confident Of 226 Wins; Slams BJP and Election Commission

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday while announcing candidates’ names said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest in 291 of 294 seats in Bengal polls as three seats in the Darjeeling hills TMC had allied with Anit Thapa’s led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Addressing a press conference from her residence, Mamata said that she is ‘confident’ that TMC will retain power in the state.

Mamata Confident of Retaining Power with 226 Seats

“We will win at least 226 seats in 2026. We will contest in 291 seats. No matter whatever political conspiracy is being hatched against us we won’t be defeated. All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be given other jobs,” said Mamata.

Before announcing the names of the candidates, Mamata questioned why is the saffron camp afraid of TMC?

“Why are you so afraid? Let's fight without using agencies, without creating a gas crisis. Let's fight while maintaining peace,” mentioned Mamata.

Declines to Answer on Suvendu Contesting Bhabanipur

Asked about Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari locking horns with her at her home turf Bhabanipur constituency where she is again contesting the upcoming polls, to which Mamata declined to answer.

Slamming the Election Commission of India (ECI) and without naming anyone, the Chief Minister asked the poll body to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Slams ECI, Asks Poll Body to Campaign for BJP

“Those who are working at the behest of BJP can campaign for her or can even contest the polls. Several police heads have been changed ahead of elections and also Eid. If anything untoward happens then people should blame BJP. So far, we didn’t allow any power cuts but if that happens now the saffron camp should be blamed. If anyone tries to create violence or brings people from outside it is not our responsibility,” further mentioned Mamata.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee who was also present in the press conference said that out of the 291 candidates, 52 are women candidates, 95 are from SC and ST categories and 47 are minorities.

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