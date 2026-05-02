West Bengal Polls 2026: Repolling Underway At 15 Booths Including Magrahat Paschim, Diamond Harbour After EVM Row

Repolling Underway At 15 Booths | X/@ANI

A fresh round of voting is underway in parts of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, after allegations of EVM tampering cast a shadow over the recently concluded phase of Assembly elections. The move has reignited political tensions, with both the BJP and Trinamool Congress accusing each other of manipulating the electoral process.

Repolling Ordered In 15 Booths

Following complaints of irregularities during the second phase of polling on April 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across South 24 Parganas.

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Out of these, 11 booths fall under the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency, while four are located in the Diamond Harbour Assembly segment. Voting is being conducted from 7 am to 6 pm under close monitoring.

Why Repolling Was Needed

The decision came after reports surfaced alleging tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), including claims that certain buttons were obstructed.

The Commission, in its communication to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, stated that the repoll was based on ground-level inputs from poll officials. Authorities had earlier clarified that any verified instance of EVM interference would automatically lead to repolling in the affected booths.

Meanwhile, On a question of re-polling, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, “Whatever happened at Magrahat West is welcomed. The re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of the Falta segment… There is a system and procedure which is being followed… We respect the Election Commission…”

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Political Blame Game Intensifies

The development has sparked a sharp political exchange.

The BJP welcomed the repoll decision but demanded that more booths be brought under fresh voting. The party had earlier alleged that voters were prevented from selecting its candidates in parts of Falta within the Diamond Harbour constituency.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegations, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a narrative to discredit the state’s electoral process.

Leaders React Sharply

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that irregularities such as taping over EVM buttons had taken place, but also noted that stricter oversight by central forces ensured relatively fair polling this time.

Meanwhile, remarks from other political leaders added fuel to the charged atmosphere, with claims that the ruling TMC is under pressure amid expectations of a tough electoral contest.

High Stakes As Bengal Awaits Results

The repoll comes just days after West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of around 90% in the final phase of polling on April 29.

With counting scheduled for May 4 and tight security in place at strong rooms, the focus now shifts to whether these controversies will impact the final outcome in what has already been a fiercely contested election.