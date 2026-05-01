 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Orders Repoll In Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim On May 2 After Complaints
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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Orders Repoll In Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim On May 2 After Complaints

The Election Commission has ordered repolling at 15 booths in West Bengal’s Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following complaints of irregularities during April 29 voting. Declaring the earlier polls void, the Commission scheduled fresh voting for May 2 to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the election process.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
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The Election Commission of India has ordered fresh polling at 15 booths in West Bengal after receiving complaints of irregularities during voting. The affected constituencies include Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour.

According to the official directive, repolling will be conducted at 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour. The decision follows reports submitted by Returning Officers and election observers regarding the Assembly polls held on April 29, 2026.

Citing provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission declared the earlier polling at these booths invalid after reviewing all relevant circumstances. The order, issued by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, confirmed that the affected votes would be nullified.

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The repoll has been scheduled for May 2, 2026, with voting to take place during designated hours at the identified polling stations.

The move comes as part of the Commission’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections and address concerns raised during the polling process.

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