West Bengal Polls 2026: 'Fear Developed Due To SIR,' Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says People Voted To Protect Their Right - VIDEO

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File Photo

Murshidabad: Former Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has attributed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to the record voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"Bengal witnessed huge participation in polling. The fear developed due to SIR also led to people casting their vote to protect their right," Chowdhury said.

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Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from the Baharampur seat in Murshidabad district. The seat is currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Adhir lost to former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, after which he quit as state Congress chief.

Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in the first phase has been recorded at 92.9%, the highest since 1947.

CM Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the high voter turnout, said on Thursday, "Voter turnout so far in first phase of Bengal polls indicates TMC already in position to win. I am not interested in any post, I only want end of BJP govt at Centre,” Mamata Banerjee said at a poll rally in Kolkata, as quoted by India TV.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi have attributed the high voter turnout as a signal of change.

PM Modi also cited the record voter turnout in the first phase of polling as a victory for democracy and a reflection of strong public faith in the electoral process.

Second Phase & Result Dates

The second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 29 April, and the counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.