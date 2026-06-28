West Bengal Politics: Mamata-Led TMC And Rebel Faction Face Off Over July 21 Martyr's Day Event In Kolkata | File Photo

Kolkata: A new tussle has started between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the July 21 Martyr's Day event.

While the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is claiming that it will conduct the programme and has already written a letter to the Kolkata Commissioner of Police seeking permission to hold the event at the usual venue in the Esplanade area, the 'rebel' TMC is also stating that it will hold a programme for Martyr's Day.

Preparations Underway

On Sunday, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, belonging to Mamata's TMC, along with TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, was seen at the Esplanade area measuring the place for setting up the dais for the programme.

“Initially, there is a plan to make a two-tier stage for the programme. This programme is always organised by Mamata Banerjee. The incident of firing took place in this area in 1993, so the programme is held here. Some party members are suggesting creating another dais for the youth wing. After discussions within the party, a decision will be taken,” said Ghosh.

Leaders Trade Claims

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that no matter what the rebel group or the state government says, the TMC will hit the streets to observe Martyr's Day.

“Even if we get arrested for holding our annual Martyr's Day programme, we don't care, but we will conduct the event,” added Moitra.

Rebel TMC MLA Akhruzzaman added, “So far, the Martyr's Day programme was marred by the presence of celebrities. This time, we will give actual honour to the families of the martyrs.”

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BJP Reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and minister Agnimitra Paul said that the state government will give permission for the event.

“We have much more work to do than to watch the infighting within the TMC. The present state government will give permission to conduct the event to whoever approaches. It is not the TMC government, which never permitted the BJP to hold any programme, and we always had to move the Calcutta High Court,” added Paul.