West Bengal Politics: 'If They Are Taken Back, I Will Leave The Party,' Says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said he would leave the party if former leaders are reinducted into the Trinamool Congress | File Photo

Kolkata, July 18, 2026: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by MP Kalyan Banerjee, on Saturday gave an "ultimatum" to the party supremo, saying he would leave the party if the "traitors" were inducted back into the TMC.

“I want Mamata Banerjee to say this in public that those who have left the party won’t be taken back. If they are taken back, then I will leave the party. Those who have left are free to stay wherever they are,” said Banerjee.

Warning To Party Leadership

Banerjee also stated that even if Mamata Banerjee got an absolute majority in the Assembly elections, the TMC would still have failed to form the government.

“Whatever has happened is right. Even if Didi got over 200 MLAs, she would fail to form the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have formed the government as they would have bought the TMC MLAs with crores of rupees,” added the TMC MP.

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Kunal Ghosh Backs Remarks

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, supporting Banerjee's comments, said that the MP had become "emotional" while making such a statement.

“At this crisis, those who have left shouldn’t have gone. They should think about the sentiments of the party workers. What Kalyan Banerjee had said is correct,” said Ghosh.

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