West Bengal Political Twist: Rebel TMC MPs Hold Talks With Suvendu Adhikari In Delhi | IANS

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who had defected to NCPI held a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the national capital on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty over their political future and pending recognition by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that he had met with the MPs to resolve certain issues.

NCPI MP Shatabdi Roy said that the discussions were mainly ‘development oriented’.

“The Chief Minister had suggested that we submit our proposals on development in our area and we will meet him again at Nabanna,” said the actor-turned-politician.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On CM Suvendu Adhikari's meeting with NCPI MPs in Delhi, rebel TMC leader Santanu Sen says, "The NCPI MPs have said that after 50 years Bengal has this opportunity when Centre and State can together work for the development of the state...After… pic.twitter.com/eYCI31dazg — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Senior NCPI MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay also mentioned that soon the Chief Minister will call for a meeting between the MPs and MLAs.

“Apart from development issues, there are several issues that have to be addressed, like many party workers are still displaced and need to be brought back. All these issues were also discussed. After the Parliamentary session gets over a meeting will be called between MPs and MLAs,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Meanwhile, three minority MPs Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan even though they were present at CM’s meeting didn’t attend NDAs ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting.

“We are with NCPI but not with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or NDA. We will never join the BJP,” added Abu Taher.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s close aide and MLA Kunal Ghosh however called the rebel MPs as ‘traitors’.