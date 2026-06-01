 West Bengal Political Tensions Escalate: Kalyan Banerjee Alleges Assault A Day After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee | Video
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West Bengal Political Tensions Escalate: Kalyan Banerjee Alleges Assault A Day After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee | Video

A day after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly assaulted in Sonarpur, party MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed by BJP supporters outside Chanditala police station in Hooghly. Four people were arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek, while Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of undermining democracy.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, June 01, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
West Bengal Political Tensions Escalate: Kalyan Banerjee Alleges Assault A Day After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee | Video
West Bengal Political Tensions Escalate: Kalyan Banerjee Alleges Assault A Day After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee | Video | X

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and allegedly assaulted, party MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed by BJP supporters outside a police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

The incident occurred when the Serampore MP visited Chanditala police station to submit a memorandum protesting the arrest of TMC workers following the Assembly elections. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee later visited his residence and accused the BJP of "murdering democracy".

Police said four persons were arrested during overnight raids based on video footage collected from the area in connection with the attack on Abhishek.

On Saturday, scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at him in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district. The Diamond Harbour MP escaped the mob wearing a cricket helmet and with the help of his aides.

"Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism," Abhishek wrote in a social media post.

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rote in a social media post. He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "concern and constant support" following the incident. He expressed gratitude to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for condemning the attack.

State minister Agnimitra Paul said the BJP does not support the attack on Banerjee, but described the incident as a reflection of public anger.

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