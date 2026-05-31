BJP's Debjit Sarkar Shares Video Of Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Pressuring Hospital To Admit Abhishek Despite No Major Injuries | X @Bjp_Debjit

Kolkata: Sharing a video of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday had alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee had given pressure to a private hospital authority for getting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee admitted in the hospital despite doctors finding no major injuries.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar taking to X had posted the video where Mamata was heard expressing her anger.

Sarkar mentioned that the hospitals are for treating patients on medical necessity. The BJP spokesperson also added that such an attempt of pressurizing hospital authority is violation of democratic rights.

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Notably, FPJ had not verified the authenticity of the purported video.

After being attacked at Sonarpur in south 24 parganas, Banerjee was first taken to Apollo hospital and later visited Belle Vue hospital.

Meanwhile, Mamata on Sunday had called for a meeting at her residence where 20 out of 80 MLAs were present.

Talking to the media, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the meeting is ‘called off’ as many Legislatures could not reach the venue as they are ‘busy’ in their areas.

“On June 1 TMC will hold protest rallies at every block and on June 2 TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will hit the streets on attack on Abhishek and also on post-poll violence,” said Ghosh.

Incidentally, Mamata made a sudden visit to Abhishek’s residence to take stock of his health.