West Bengal: Political leaders blend in with citizens to celebrate Durga puja

The political parties are not leaving any stones unturned to connect with the common public during the festivities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen inaugurating at least 400 Durga Puja Pandals both physically and virtually during this festive season. Apart from playing traditional Dhaak, the chief minister was also seen dancing to the tunes of Dandiya and chanting Chandi sloka.

Apart from Banerjee, heavyweight TMC leaders and ministers were also seen interacting with people and merrymaking during Durga Puja.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya at Hindustan Park and Arup Biwas at his own puja at Suruchi Sangha were seen playing Dhaak with citizens and celebrities who had come to celebrate the festival.

TMC MLA Kalyan Banerjee was seen crying before the idol and was praying for the well-being of the people of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, as the ruling party was busy blending in and connecting with the public, the main opposition party BJP was also seen sharing moments of joy with citizens. BJP too participated in the inauguration of Puja Pandals. A few BJP leaders were also seen organizing their own Durga Puja at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC).

It may be noted that the BJP, in their Durga Puja, has kept the theme 'atrocities against women and post-poll violence.'

BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed by alleged TMC goons after the Assembly results were declared last year, his elder brother Biswajit Sarkar had organized a Durga Puja with the theme ‘Mayeder Kanna, Roktakto Bangla’ (Cry of mothers, bloodshed in Bengal).

In the Puja, the pandal was made with black cloth depicting the post-poll violence in the state. The idol of the Goddess was kept in dark, and sounds of cries were being played.

Saffron camp’s touch is also there in BJP leader Sajal Ghosh’s Santosh Mitra Square. In there, the theme is ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Images of India Gate, Red Fort, and Parliament are also being shown in light and sound.